76ers' Richaun Holmes: Drops 15 points in Wednesday's win

Holmes provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Knicks.

Holmes reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Feb. 14 while seeing 20-plus minutes for the first time since Feb. 24. The early departure of Joel Embiid (facial contusion) and absence of Amir Johnson (illness) opened the door for Holmes to make an impact, and he capitalized on the opportunity. If either (or both) of the other aforementioned 76er centers are forced to sit out of Friday's tilt with the Hawks, Holmes would project to see decent minutes once again.