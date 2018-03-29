76ers' Richaun Holmes: Drops 15 points in Wednesday's win
Holmes provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Knicks.
Holmes reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Feb. 14 while seeing 20-plus minutes for the first time since Feb. 24. The early departure of Joel Embiid (facial contusion) and absence of Amir Johnson (illness) opened the door for Holmes to make an impact, and he capitalized on the opportunity. If either (or both) of the other aforementioned 76er centers are forced to sit out of Friday's tilt with the Hawks, Holmes would project to see decent minutes once again.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Grabs seven boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Nearly double-doubles Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: To remain out Thursday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Ruled out Monday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Matches season high with 15 points•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.