76ers' Richaun Holmes: Grabs seven boards in Tuesday's loss
Holmes had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 loss to the Heat.
Holmes saw four more minutes than fellow backup big man Amir Johnson, who more often than not receives the bulk of the time behind Joel Embiid. Nevertheless, Holmes is younger and sprier, and coach Brett Brown has shown a willingness to pair him alongside Embiid when opposing teams use bigger lineups.
