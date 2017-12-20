76ers' Richaun Holmes: Hauls in six boards in Tuesday's loss

Holmes had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-95 loss to the Kings.

Holmes continues to see more playing time than fellow backup Amir Johnson, who started in place of Joel Embiid (rest, back) for the second consecutive night. Over the last five games (two of which Embiid has played), Holmes is averaging 9.8 points (on 57.5 percent shooting), 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 block, and 0.6 steals in 23.2 minutes per night. Embiid will continue to be rested regularly throughout the season, and Holmes appears to be among those who'll benefit most from that.