76ers' Richaun Holmes: Hauls in six boards in Tuesday's loss
Holmes had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-95 loss to the Kings.
Holmes continues to see more playing time than fellow backup Amir Johnson, who started in place of Joel Embiid (rest, back) for the second consecutive night. Over the last five games (two of which Embiid has played), Holmes is averaging 9.8 points (on 57.5 percent shooting), 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 block, and 0.6 steals in 23.2 minutes per night. Embiid will continue to be rested regularly throughout the season, and Holmes appears to be among those who'll benefit most from that.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in victory•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Starting Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Scores season-high 13 points•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will play Monday vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Questionable to play vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Plays only 15 minutes Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...