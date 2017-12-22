76ers' Richaun Holmes: Matches season high with 15 points
Holmes provided 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 114-109 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Holmes matched a season high with 15 points in the narrow loss before he fouled out. He benefited a bit from Joel Embiid's (back) absence, but he has still been mostly consistent recently, as he's scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Holmes has also had at least six boards in seven games during that same stretch.
