76ers' Richaun Holmes: Nearly double-doubles Wednesday

Holmes contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during a 104-102 win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Holmes nearly picked up a double-double in his first significant game action since Jan. 29. He had only played a combined total of six minutes since Jan. 29, but he picked up plenty of extra minutes with Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined. It seems likely that Embiid will return after the All-Star break, so another performance like this from Holmes seems improbable.