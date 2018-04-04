76ers' Richaun Holmes: Nice all-around game in Tuesday's win
Holmes recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 27 minutes during a 121-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday.
Holmes put forth a solid all-around effort in Tuesday's blowout victory. The four blocks marked a new season high for him. Holmes has been inconsistent since Joel Embiid (eye) got injured, and he received a few extra minutes in this game due to the fact that it was a blowout.
