76ers' Richaun Holmes: Not on injury report Saturday
Holmes (illness) is not on the 76ers' injury report for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Holmes has missed the past two games while dealing with an illness, but apparently things have cleared up enough for him to take the floor Saturday. His playing time fluctuates heavily, but he's averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game on the season.
