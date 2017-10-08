76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out at least three weeks with wrist injury

Holmes is dealing with a non-displaced fracture in the radial bone of his left wrist and is expected to be reevaluated in three weeks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Holmes showed vast improvement during his second NBA season in 2016-17 and was slated to enter the upcoming campaign as Joel Embiid's backup at center, ahead of Jahlil Okafor. However, with this latest injury news, Holmes is slated to sit out at least the first two weeks of the regular season, which would add up to six total games. Of course, he could end missing more time as well depending on how well the injury progresses during that original timetable. With Holmes out, Okafor should benefit the most, as he should take over as the team's backup center behind the oft-injured Embiid.