76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out at least three weeks with wrist injury
Holmes is dealing with a non-displaced fracture in the radial bone of his left wrist and is expected to be reevaluated in three weeks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Holmes showed vast improvement during his second NBA season in 2016-17 and was slated to enter the upcoming campaign as Joel Embiid's backup at center, ahead of Jahlil Okafor. However, with this latest injury news, Holmes is slated to sit out at least the first two weeks of the regular season, which would add up to six total games. Of course, he could end missing more time as well depending on how well the injury progresses during that original timetable. With Holmes out, Okafor should benefit the most, as he should take over as the team's backup center behind the oft-injured Embiid.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Solid two-way effort Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Records double-double Saturday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Scores team-high 25 in loss Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: To start Friday vs. Bulls•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Likely on track to start Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...