76ers' Richaun Holmes: Plays only 15 minutes Tuesday

Holmes scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Jazz.

Holmes started for the resting Joel Embiid, but actually played less minutes than Amir Johnson, who played 21 minutes off the bench. Holmes will likely only have value on the nights when Embiid is resting, and even then his contributions will likely be limited.