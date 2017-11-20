76ers' Richaun Holmes: Questionable to play vs. Jazz

Holmes is considered questionable to play Monday against the Jazz due to a stomach issue, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Holmes played 15 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Warriors, but he's now in danger of being sidelined after missing shootaround with the illness. Joel Embiid (knee) is also a question mark for the Sixers, who could be severely shorthanded at center if both players are ultimately ruled out.

