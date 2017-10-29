76ers' Richaun Holmes: Return date scheduled

Holmes (wrist) is scheduled to make his season debut Friday against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Holmes, who returned to practice Friday, will need to participate in a few more practices before the Sixers consider playing him in games. He has been sidelined since suffering a fractured wrist in a preseason game Oct. 6 against the Celtics.

