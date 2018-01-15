76ers' Richaun Holmes: Ruled out Monday
Holmes will not play Monday against Toronto due to an illness, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philly reports.
The backup center will be unavailable for Monday's early tip-off after coming down with an illness over the weekend. As a result, expect reserve big men Amir Johnson and Trevor Booker to each pick up a few extra minutes off the bench. Holmes played 17 minutes in Thursday's loss to Boston in London and played 20 minutes in the team's previous contest against the Pistons on Jan. 5.
