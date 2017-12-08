76ers' Richaun Holmes: Scores season-high 13 points
Holmes scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with six rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes in Thursday's 107-104 loss to the Lakers.
As Joel Embiid's backup, Holmes capitalized on his season-high 22 minutes of playing time, scoring a season-high 13 points. Holmes is in a time share with Amir Johnson as the first center off of the bench in relief of Embiid. The center has only played in ten games this season after missing the first eight games with a wrist injury. Since returning to the team, Holmes has played sparingly, averaging 13.1 minutes per game. As a result, Holmes' upside is limited while he is in competition with Johnson for valuable minutes.
