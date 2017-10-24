76ers' Richaun Holmes: Sheds wrist brace
Holmes (wrist) is no longer wearing a brace on his fractured left wrist, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Holmes is set to be re-evaluated by the end of the month, and this is certainly a good development in his recovery. It's still hard to gauge when he might be back before team doctors take another look at him, however, as he still has yet to practice. In the meantime, Amir Johnson will seemingly continue garnering backup minutes behind starter Joel Embiid.
