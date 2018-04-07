76ers' Richaun Holmes: Six points off the bench
Holmes accounted for six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one block during Friday's 132-130 win over Cleveland.
Holmes played merely well in his 15 minutes of action Friday, converting 75 percent of his field-goal attempts on his way to six points off the bench. The former second round pick out of Bowling Green State is averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds during his third season in the NBA.
