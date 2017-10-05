76ers' Richaun Holmes: Solid two-way effort Wednesday
Holmes finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three blocks across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
With Joel Embiid (knee) proven to be injury-prone, the 76ers have shown confidence in Holmes' ability to replace him in the starting five. While not the physical specimen that Embiid is, Holmes can hit threes and block shots at a high rate -- similar to Embiid. It's difficult to gauge his fantasy value considering it's heavily dependent on a starter's health, but he could be a flier in the last rounds of standard leagues. Last year, he posted 9.8 points and 5.5 boards across 20.9 minutes per game.
