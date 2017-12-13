76ers' Richaun Holmes: Starting Tuesday
Holmes will get the start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Holmes will get his second start of the season Tuesday, as he pairs up in the frontcourt with Joel Embiid. The decision to insert him in the lineup is likely matchup based, but he has been playing well lately. The 24-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 21.8 minutes in the previous three games. He would become worth a flier in deeper leagues if he could start seeing consistent minutes in the twenties.
