76ers' Richaun Holmes: To remain out Thursday
Holmes (illness) will not play during Thursday's contest against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Holmes is dealing with gastroenteritis, which is serious enough for him to miss a second straight contest. In his stead, Amir Johnson, Trevor Booker and Dario Saric are all candidates to see extra run.
