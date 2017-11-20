76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will play Monday vs. Jazz

Holmes (illness) will play in Monday's game against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Holmes missed the team's shootaround this morning with an illness, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, he's now feeling good enough to take the court. Coach Brett Brown could certainly keep a close eye on Holmes' workload, though if Joel Embiid (knee) can't play, Holmes could be forced into a bigger role than expected. Amir Johnson would also likely help cover the extra minutes if Embiid is held out.