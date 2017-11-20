76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will play Monday vs. Jazz
Holmes (illness) will play in Monday's game against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Holmes missed the team's shootaround this morning with an illness, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, he's now feeling good enough to take the court. Coach Brett Brown could certainly keep a close eye on Holmes' workload, though if Joel Embiid (knee) can't play, Holmes could be forced into a bigger role than expected. Amir Johnson would also likely help cover the extra minutes if Embiid is held out.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Questionable to play vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Plays only 15 minutes Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will start at center Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Available to play Friday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Return date scheduled•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Sheds wrist brace•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.