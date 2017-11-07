76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will start at center Tuesday
Holmes will draw the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to Joel Embiid (rest) being sidelined, Mark Zumoff of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Holmes has played in just one game this season since returning from a wrist injury. He'll draw the start Tuesday, however, and should make for a quality DFS option. Across 20.9 minutes per game last season, he averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 blocks.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Available to play Friday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Return date scheduled•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Sheds wrist brace•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out at least three weeks with wrist injury•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Solid two-way effort Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...