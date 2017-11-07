76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will start at center Tuesday

Holmes will draw the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to Joel Embiid (rest) being sidelined, Mark Zumoff of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Holmes has played in just one game this season since returning from a wrist injury. He'll draw the start Tuesday, however, and should make for a quality DFS option. Across 20.9 minutes per game last season, he averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 blocks.