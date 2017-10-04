76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will start at center Wednesday
Holmes will start at center for Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Tom Moore of the Bucks Country Courier Times reports.
With the likes of Joel Embiid (knee) and Amir Johnson (ankle) out Wednesday, Holmes will draw the start. Jahlil Okafor is set to play around 15 minutes, which could leave as much as 30-35 minutes for Holmes to be on the floor, provided the team doesn't deploy Emeka Okafor or Dario Saric at center for stretches.
