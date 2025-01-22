Council won't start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
With Paul George (groin) available for the 76ers on Tuesday, Council will shift back to Philadelphia's second unit. Council has averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists through 31 games off the bench this season, so he'll carry minimal fantasy relevance against Denver.
