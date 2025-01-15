Council will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
With Paul George (ankle) back for the 76ers on Wednesday, Council will head back to the bench against New York. Council has averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 30 games off the bench this season.
