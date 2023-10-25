Council agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Council joined the 76ers on a two-way deal after going undrafted out of Arkansas in June before being waived by the team Friday. He'll be back with the team a few days later, after the 76ers elected to bring Council aboard on a the two-way spot that had belonged to Azuolas Tubelis, who was waived in a corresponding move. Council averaged just 8.3 minutes per game over three preseason appearances and seems likely to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League.