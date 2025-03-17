Council racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Mavericks.
The 76ers are decimated by injuries, which has allowed Council to play at least 28 minutes in four straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. Council's role would decrease dramatically if Paul George (groin), Kelly Oubre (knee), Tyrese Maxey (back) and/or Lonnie Walker (concussion) return to action soon.
