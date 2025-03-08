Council recorded 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 118-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Council was given the green light in his second G League outing this season, during which he racked up a game-high 40 points. The 23-year-old is a member of Philadelphia's 15-man roster, though he has averaged only 9.1 minutes per game over his last 12 appearances. Council was able to receive extended playing time with the Blue Coats, and now he'll return to the NBA level for the parent club's game against Utah on Sunday.