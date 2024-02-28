Council ended with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 loss to Boston.

Council has been finding ways to make his presence felt off the bench for the Sixers, and in a team that's in dire need of a second-unit scoring punch, his contributions have been well-received. Council has scored in double digits in four of his last nine appearances, and while he can't be trusted for sustained numbers due to the incumbent nature of his role, he's making a case to see more minutes in the short-term picture.