Council is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Council will make his first career start Tuesday due to Tyrese Maxey (hand), Kyle Lowry (hip), Paul George (ankle), Caleb Martin (groin) and KJ Martin (foot) all being out. Due to this injury crisis in Philadelphia, Council will likely log significantly more than his season average of 12.6 minutes per contest.
