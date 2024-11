Council logged nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist over 19 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 loss to the Clippers.

Council is experiencing an uptick in minutes off the bench, but he isn't making the most of the opportunity. He's played double-digit minutes in four of his last six appearances but is averaging a mere 2.8 points per game in that span.