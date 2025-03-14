Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Council is part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Indiana.

With the depleted 76ers down to just eight available players Friday, Council will move into the starting lineup. The swingman has averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 threes in 33.8 minutes across four games as a starter this year.

More News