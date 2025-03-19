Council will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Guerschon Yabusele (knee) will start in favor of Council on Wednesday. Council has averaged 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.6 minutes over his last 10 games off the bench.
