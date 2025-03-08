The 76ers recalled Council to the from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.
Council will be available for Philadelphia's next game Sunday against the Jazz. The 23-year-old guard has played in 53 games for the 76ers this season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.1 percent from the floor.
