Council posted 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 76ers looked so inefficient on offense that Council ended up tied as the team's second-best scorer -- along with Paul George -- despite shooting just 2-for-7 from the field. Council isn't expected to have a sizable role on offense -- even if he has a decent game off the bench occasionally. Council has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, so he's trending in the right direction and is certainly making the most of the limited minutes he's seeing with the second unit.