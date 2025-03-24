Council amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks.

Council recorded his eighth game of the campaign with at least 14 points. The 76ers aren't playing for much these days and are i player-evaluation mode, meaning Council is likely to stay relevant the rest of the way. Over his last eight games, Council has averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes.