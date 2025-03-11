Council ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 132-123 loss to Atlanta.

Council has found a way to produce solid numbers despite being primarily rooted in a bench role, although he's not a consistent performer, and his fantasy upside isn't very high because of that same lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis. That said, this was the 17th time that Council has scored in double digits this season, and 13 of those contests, including this season-high scoring output, came off the bench. Council is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in five March outings this season.