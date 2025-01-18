Council will start against the Pacers on Saturday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Paul George is sitting out with groin tightness for the first leg of this back-to-back set, so there are plenty of minutes and touches up for grabs. In his only start of the season, Council produced 13 points, four assists, four rebounds and one three-pointer.
