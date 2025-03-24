Council will start in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
The 23-year-old forward will return to the starting five due to Quentin Grimes (rest) being sidelined. Over his last five outings (two starts), Council has averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds across 24.0 minutes per contest.
