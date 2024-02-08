Council racked up 17 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 loss to the Warriors.

Council came into Wednesday having played in just nine contests this season while spending most of his time in the G League, so his 17-point outburst (in just 10 minutes) against Golden State came out of nowhere. Granted, most of the rookie's run came in garbage time, but his effort still may have turned some heads, especially given the 76ers' recent struggles in the wake of losing Joel Embiid for an extended period due to a knee injury. Council is shooting 53.8 percent from the field and averaging 31.0 points per 36 minutes in the NBA this season, though the sample size is obviously too small to draw reliable conclusions from.