76ers' Robert Covington: 15th straight game in double figures
Covington added 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the 76ers' 132-130 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.
Covington has now scored in double figures in 15 straight games dating back to Mar. 11 and has recorded more than three steals in four consecutive performances. The fifth-year forward from Tennessee State is contributing 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds across 77 games played for Philadelphia this season.
