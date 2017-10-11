Play

76ers' Robert Covington: Back in the lineup Wednesday

Covington will start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Covington got the night off for rest on Monday, so this is merely a formality, as he was always expected to return Wednesday. He'll draw the start at small forward, which is where Covington will open the season, though an exact workload is unclear with just two games left until the opener.

