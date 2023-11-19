Covington won't start Sunday's game against the Nets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Covington drew three straight starts in Nicolas Batum's absence, posting 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game during that stretch. However, Batum has returned to the team and will reclaim his starting spot Sunday. Batum should still see a decent role off the bench, but he shouldn't be expected to play more than 20 minutes versus Brooklyn.
