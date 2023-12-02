Covington posted 18 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals across 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-119 loss to Boston.

While Paul Reed moved into the starting five for the 76ers in place of Joel Embiid (illness), Covington also saw an increased role as he played at least 30 minutes for only the third time in a Philly jersey. The veteran forward responded with season highs in points and steals. Covington is still capable of making an impact when he gets the court time, but his production remains erratic on a game-to-game basis -- he's drained multiple threes in three of the last four games, but failed to score a point at all in the fourth.