76ers' Robert Covington: Considered game-time call Wednesday

Coach Brett Brown labeled Covington (back) as a game-time decision Wednesday against the Pacers following the 76ers' morning shootaround, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Covington was withheld from the team's practice Tuesday after experiencing some lower-back soreness, putting him at risk of missing his first contest of the season. With Mike Muscala out with a fractured nose and Wilson Chandler facing a 15-minute restriction following a recent return from a hamstring injury, the Sixers could have plenty of playing time up for grabs at forward if Covington isn't deemed ready to go.