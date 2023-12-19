Covington did not practice Tuesday due to an illness, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Covington's status for Wednesday against Minnesota has yet to be determined, but he should be considered questionable for now. If he can play, he could see more minutes with Nicolas Batum sidelined by a minor hamstring issue.
