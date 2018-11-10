76ers' Robert Covington: Dealt to Minnesota as part of Bulter deal

Covington has been traded to the Timberwolves, along with Dario Saric, in exchange for Jimmy Butler, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Sixers will send two of their starting forwards to Minnesota for Butler, who's finally succeeded in forcing his way out of the Timberwolves organization. The 27-year-old Covington is among the best three-and-D wings in the NBA, and at the time of the trade he holds averages of 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.8 steals and a career-best 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting 39.0 percent from three. Covington figures to slide into the starting lineup right away in Minnesota, though he could miss a game or two in the short-term while he makes the move West.