76ers' Robert Covington: Defensive stopper again Thursday
Covington had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks, and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Clippers.
That makes a combined 24 steals and blocks across the last four games for Covington as he continues to bring the defense on a nightly basis. He has also managed to score in double-figures in all four games while chipping in with 27 rebounds. He is quietly having himself a stellar start to the season despite the drop in usage, and those who rostered him are smiling to themselves right now.
