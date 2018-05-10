76ers' Robert Covington: Disappointing output in tough road loss

Covington compiled just five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Celtics.

Covington came off the bench for the second straight game and was unable to have any sort of impact in the narrow loss. It was a disappointing end to the season for Covington and the Sixers as they fall out of the playoffs in convincing style. Covington had another solid season but once again saw lengthy patches of poor play, limiting his overall fantasy value. Despite the lackluster finish to the season, he remains a big part of the future plans for the organization and will look to work on some of his inconsistencies across the off-season.