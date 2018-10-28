76ers' Robert Covington: Double-doubles in victory Saturday

Covington finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Hornets.

Covington turned in his best performance of the season, contributing four triples to go with six combined defensive stats as well as double-digit rebounds. Inconsistency has plagued Covington to begin the season, however, his playing time has remained relatively steady. He is the best wing defender by quite a margin and despite the ups and downs in his efficiency, Covington still remains a player that should be rostered in all leagues.