76ers' Robert Covington: Doubtful for Sunday

Covington (back) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Covington suffered the injury falling into the stands late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, as he appeared to land on a metal object and bruise his lower back. Considering the Sixers are heading into the second night of a back-to-back, Covington hasn't had much time to recover and he's now expected to sit out in an effort to return to full strength. The Sixers haven't released the results of Covington's X-ray, but as it currently stands, the injury is only considered a bruise. Either way, with Covington likely out Sunday, look for more Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.