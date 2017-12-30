76ers' Robert Covington: Doubtful Saturday

Covington (finger) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets.

Covington recently had X-rays come back clean, though he's still in enough discomfort to probably miss Saturday's contest. As a result, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jerryd Bayless and Dario Saric are all candidates to see expanded roles if Covington ends up on the shelf.