76ers' Robert Covington: Doubtful Saturday
Covington (finger) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets.
Covington recently had X-rays come back clean, though he's still in enough discomfort to probably miss Saturday's contest. As a result, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jerryd Bayless and Dario Saric are all candidates to see expanded roles if Covington ends up on the shelf.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Will be available Saturday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: X-Rays return negative•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Won't return Thursday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Will play Friday vs. Thunder•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Game-time decision Tuesday vs. Wolves•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...